CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.47% Lower at 6485.30 -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 30.45 points or 0.47% this week to 6485.30


--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 15.14 points or 0.23%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.08% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.08% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.76% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 0.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.76% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 667.73 points or 9.33%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1236ET

