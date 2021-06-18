CAC-40 Index Ends the Week 0.48% Lower at 6569.16 -- Data Talk

The CAC-40 Index is down 31.50 points or 0.48% this week to 6569.16

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down 97.10 points or 1.46%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 5.10% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Off 1.46% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 43.76% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 31.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.46% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 21.67% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 1017.75 points or 18.33%

