CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.16% Higher at 6896.04 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 79.08 points or 1.16% this week to 6896.04

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 435.96 points or 6.75% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 13.57 points or 0.20%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 82.86 points or 1.22% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 16 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 0.38% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Up 50.91% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 38.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 27.72% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 1344.63 points or 24.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1245ET