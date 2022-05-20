CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.22% Lower at 6285.24 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 77.44 points or 1.22% this week to 6285.24

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 12.53 points or 0.20%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 14.79% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.79% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 1.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.79% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 867.79 points or 12.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

