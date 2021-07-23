CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.68% Higher at 6568.82 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 108.74 points or 1.68% this week to 6568.82

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 87.23 points or 1.35%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 272.85 points or 4.33% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 5.11% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Off 1.46% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 43.75% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct 29, 2020

--Rose 32.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.46% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 21.66% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 1017.41 points or 18.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1238ET