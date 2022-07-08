CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.72% Higher at 6033.13 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 102.07 points or 1.72% this week to 6033.13.

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 26.43 points or 0.44%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 238.17 points or 4.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 18.21% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 18.21% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.11% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.21% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 4.11% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 1119.90 points or 15.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

