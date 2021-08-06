CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.09% Higher at 6816.96 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 204.20 points or 3.09% this week to 6816.96
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 356.88 points or 5.52% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 19, 2021
--Today it is up 35.77 points or 0.53%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 204.20 points or 3.09% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days
--Off 1.52% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 7, 2000
--Up 49.18% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 39.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 26.26% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1265.55 points or 22.80%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
