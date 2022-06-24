CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.24% Higher at 6073.35 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 190.70 points or 3.24% this week to 6073.35

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 190.02 points or 3.23%

--Largest one day point gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 17.66% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 17.66% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 8.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.66% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 3.24% from its 2022 closing low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 1079.68 points or 15.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

