CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.91% Lower at 6626.11 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 269.93 points or 3.91% this week to 6626.11

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 20.22 points or 0.31%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 4.28% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 45.00% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 35.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.91% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 22.72% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 1074.70 points or 19.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1247ET