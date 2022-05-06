CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.22% Lower at 6258.36 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 275.41 points or 4.22% this week to 6258.36

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 330.99 points or 5.02% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 110.04 points or 1.73%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 217.82 points or 3.36% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 15.16% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Off 15.16% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 1.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.16% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 894.67 points or 12.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

