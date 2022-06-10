CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Lower at 6187.23 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 298.07 points or 4.60% this week to 6187.23

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 328.52 points or 5.04% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 171.23 points or 2.69%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 361.55 points or 5.52% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 9, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 16.12% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 16.12% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.76% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.12% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.76% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 965.80 points or 13.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

