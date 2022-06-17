CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.92% Lower at 5882.65 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 304.58 points or 4.92% this week to 5882.65
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 633.10 points or 9.72% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point decline since the week ending March 11, 2022
--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Down seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is down 3.59 points or 0.06%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 147.48 points or 2.45% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Down eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 20.25% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021
--Off 20.25% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Down 10.45% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.25% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 9.06%
--Year-to-date it is down 1270.38 points or 17.76%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
