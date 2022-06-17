CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.92% Lower at 5882.65 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 304.58 points or 4.92% this week to 5882.65

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 633.10 points or 9.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 3.59 points or 0.06%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 147.48 points or 2.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 20.25% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Off 20.25% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 10.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.25% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 1270.38 points or 17.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

