CAES Appoints Sean Daily as Chief Financial Officer

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions for aerospace and defense, today announced the appointment of Sean Daily as the company’s chief financial officer. He will also serve as a member of the CAES Board of Directors.

Sean Daily, Chief Financial Officer, CAES (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Sean to the CAES team,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “Sean is a great addition to the company, bringing a broad range of financial management expertise as well as business management responsibilities to CAES. His achievements and strong background in the aerospace and defense industry, finance, and business operations will be extremely beneficial as we continue to grow and strengthen our performance to our customers.”

Sean has held numerous leadership roles in finance at Lockheed Martin and served most recently as Vice President, Finance and Business Operations for LM Space. There, he led a diverse team of 730 finance professionals and was responsible for financial management, pricing, program finance and control, contract negotiation and financial administration for government and commercial programs.

“CAES is recognized as a leader in advanced electronics for the aerospace and defense industry and known for its technology innovation,” said Sean Daily, chief financial officer. “I am excited to join the CAES team and to help advance the company as it enters its next frontier.”

Sean received a Master of Business Administration degree from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech in finance. He holds his Series 7, Series 66 and Colorado Health and Life Insurance Licenses. Sean also has experience as a franchise owner of fitness studios in Colorado.

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

CAES is the largest provider of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industry. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf and customized RF, microwave and high reliability microelectronic products and subsystems, CAES offers a complete range of solutions for the entire signal chain from aperture to digital conversion. www.cobhamaes.com

