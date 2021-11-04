Log in
CAIS Appoints Abby Salameh as Chief Marketing Officer

11/04/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Award-Winning Executive Brings Over 25 Years of Experience in Financial Services and Marketing to Newly Created Position

CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, announced today that Abby Salameh will join as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 8, to accelerate the company’s business strategy by building on the CAIS brand, value proposition, and growth trajectory. Based in the New York office, Salameh will report to CAIS Founder and CEO, Matt Brown, and join the Executive Committee.

“We are thrilled to have Abby join our leadership team in this newly created role, as her deep expertise in the wealth management industry, and shared passion for democratizing alternative investments will be integral to driving our business forward,” said Brown.

Salameh brings over 25 years of experience serving the independent advisor community, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Hightower Advisors, where she was named Thought Leader of the Year by WealthManagement.com for her work leading a rebrand and developing a digital content marketing platform. She also held several executive level positions at other large RIA aggregators, including Kestra and Private Advisor Group. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer for TD Ameritrade Institutional Services and was part of the founding team of Investment News.

“I could not be more excited to join a dynamic team that’s shaping the future of wealth management and look forward to elevating and advancing CAIS’s mission of increasing access to alternative investment strategies for all,” said Salameh.

This new hire builds on CAIS’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and championing female representation throughout the financial services industry. In Q3 alone, 70% of CAIS new hires were women and diverse candidates.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 4,400+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $13.8B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.


