CAIS Appoints Abby Salameh as Chief Marketing Officer

CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, announced today that Abby Salameh will join as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 8, to accelerate the company’s business strategy by building on the CAIS brand, value proposition, and growth trajectory. Based in the New York office, Salameh will report to CAIS Founder and CEO, Matt Brown, and join the Executive Committee.

“We are thrilled to have Abby join our leadership team in this newly created role, as her deep expertise in the wealth management industry, and shared passion for democratizing alternative investments will be integral to driving our business forward,” said Brown.

Salameh brings over 25 years of experience serving the independent advisor community, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Hightower Advisors, where she was named Thought Leader of the Year by WealthManagement.com for her work leading a rebrand and developing a digital content marketing platform. She also held several executive level positions at other large RIA aggregators, including Kestra and Private Advisor Group. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer for TD Ameritrade Institutional Services and was part of the founding team of Investment News.

“I could not be more excited to join a dynamic team that’s shaping the future of wealth management and look forward to elevating and advancing CAIS’s mission of increasing access to alternative investment strategies for all,” said Salameh.

This new hire builds on CAIS’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and championing female representation throughout the financial services industry. In Q3 alone, 70% of CAIS new hires were women and diverse candidates.

