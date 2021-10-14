CAIS : Collaborates With the Milken Institute to Deliver Educational Content to the Wealth Management Industry

CAIS to livestream Milken Institute Global Conference to Wealth Management Community

CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced that it is working with the Milken Institute to provide expanded access by wealth managers to educational content from the 24th annual Milken Institute Global Conference, taking place October 17-20 in Beverly Hills, CA. This year’s Milken Institute Global Conference is centered on the theme “Charting a New Course,” and will examine the disruptions and innovations precipitated by the global pandemic, as well as ensuing social crises and economic hardships, can be reframed for a thriving future.

CAIS Founder and CEO Matt Brown will moderate a private session on “The Future of Wealth Management” at the conference discussing industry trends such as the rapid acceleration of technology, the broadening of access to new investment opportunities and the importance of transforming financial education. The best minds in wealth management will address the most urgent challenges the industry faces and the most exciting opportunities to drive the wealth management community forward through education, innovation, and transparency. “We are excited that the Milken Institute continues to focus attention on the wealth management community, which we believe validates the critical role the industry plays in the world’s economic, social, and political environment,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS.

CAIS will livestream select panels from the Global Milken Conference through its CAIS IQ Center. This includes in depth conversations around several of the Milken Institute’s “Power of Ideas” with longer form essays, interviews and videos from thought leaders, including, Igor Tulchinsky (Millennium), Mohit Joshi (Infosys), Jimmy Etheredge (Accenture) and Linda Goler Blount (Black Women’s Health Imperative). The CAIS IQ Center is a dedicated, interactive community where attendees can stream live video content from the conference as well as access courses on the CAIS IQ platform.

“It is a privilege to work with the Milken Institute as we help financial advisors augment their approach to education,” said Andrew Smith Lewis, Chief Innovation Officer of CAIS. “The Milken Institute conference will highlight input from society’s most respected thought leaders. Our ability to amplify some of that content conforms with our view that RIAs and similar professionals are being underserved by traditional methods of learning as they explore new areas to protect and grow client interests and secure their own businesses.”

As part of this collaboration to focus on the wealth management industry, select leaders within the financial advisor and independent wealth management community will be invited by CAIS to receive complimentary passes to attend the Milken Institute Global Conference.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 4,200+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $13B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

