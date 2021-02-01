CAISO California Independent System Operator Cor : El Paso Electric Commits to Joining the Western EIM in 2023

News Release

El Paso Electric commits to joining the Western EIM in 2023

The real-time energy market will reach consumers in Texas and New Mexico

FOLSOM, Calif. - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) signed an implementation agreement with El Paso Electric (EPE) to join the Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) in 2023, extending the real-time market to 12 western states.

EPE, a regional electric utility, provides generation, transmission and distribution service to 441,200 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

"I am very pleased that El Paso Electric has chosen to join the Western EIM," said ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer. "El Paso's entry into the EIM will improve efficiencies for their customers while strengthening and expanding the geographical scope of our market. We look forward to providing them with outstanding customer service as they join the family of Western EIM entities."

"Our choice to join the Western EIM will help support a clean, green energy future and represents our commitment to fiscal responsibility for our customers while focusing on our mission to transform the energy landscape," said EPE CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. "The EIM will allow EPE to leverage our interconnection to the electrical grid with neighboring markets to reduce cost and balance our energy generation with the real-time power needs of our customers, as well as integrate greater amounts of renewable energy."

Since its launch in 2014, the EIM has provided more than $1.18 billion in economic and environmental benefits. Using state-of-the-art technology to find and deliver low-cost energy to meet real-time demand, the Western EIM has the potential to offer additional value through the extension of the day-ahead market to participants. The Western EIM currently serves balancing authorities in nine states, which represents more than 60 percent of the total load in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC).

The Western EIM is slated to expand this spring with the addition of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, NorthWestern Energy, Turlock Irrigation District, Public Service Company of New Mexico, and the Balancing Authority of Northern California (BANC) Phase 2.