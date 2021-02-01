Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CAISO California Independent System Operator Cor : El Paso Electric Commits to Joining the Western EIM in 2023

02/01/2021 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

For immediate release | February 1, 2020

California ISO Media Email ISOMedia@caiso.com

For more information, contact

El Paso Electric Media Contacts:

Vonette Fontaine | vfontaine@caiso.com

George De La Torre | george.delatorre@epelectric.com

Anne Gonzales | agonzales@caiso.com

Javier C. Camacho | javier.camacho@epelectric.com

El Paso Electric commits to joining the Western EIM in 2023

The real-time energy market will reach consumers in Texas and New Mexico

FOLSOM, Calif. - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) signed an implementation agreement with El Paso Electric (EPE) to join the Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) in 2023, extending the real-time market to 12 western states.

EPE, a regional electric utility, provides generation, transmission and distribution service to 441,200 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

"I am very pleased that El Paso Electric has chosen to join the Western EIM," said ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer. "El Paso's entry into the EIM will improve efficiencies for their customers while strengthening and expanding the geographical scope of our market. We look forward to providing them with outstanding customer service as they join the family of Western EIM entities."

"Our choice to join the Western EIM will help support a clean, green energy future and represents our commitment to fiscal responsibility for our customers while focusing on our mission to transform the energy landscape," said EPE CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. "The EIM will allow EPE to leverage our interconnection to the electrical grid with neighboring markets to reduce cost and balance our energy generation with the real-time power needs of our customers, as well as integrate greater amounts of renewable energy."

Since its launch in 2014, the EIM has provided more than $1.18 billion in economic and environmental benefits. Using state-of-the-art technology to find and deliver low-cost energy to meet real-time demand, the Western EIM has the potential to offer additional value through the extension of the day-ahead market to participants. The Western EIM currently serves balancing authorities in nine states, which represents more than 60 percent of the total load in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC).

The Western EIM is slated to expand this spring with the addition of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, NorthWestern Energy, Turlock Irrigation District, Public Service Company of New Mexico, and the Balancing Authority of Northern California (BANC) Phase 2.

For information about the real-time market, quarterly benefits, reports, governance, initiativesand upcoming meetings, visit the Western EIM website.

###

California ISO Media Email | ISOMedia@caiso.com

250 Outcropping Way | Folsom, California 95630 | www.caiso.com

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is a nonprofit public benefit corporation dedicated, with its partners, to continuous

improvement and secure operation of a reliable grid operated for the benefit of consumers. It provides comprehensive grid planning, open and

nondiscriminatory access to one of the largest networks of high-voltage transmission power lines in the world, and operates a $9 billion

competitive electricity market. Recognizing the importance of the global climate challenge, the ISO is at the forefront of integrating renewable

power and advanced technologies that will help provide a sustainable energy future efficiently and cleanly.

The Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) Governing Body is the governing authority designed by regional stakeholders with delegated

authority from the ISO Board of Governors to resolve rules specific to participation in the Western EIM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CAISO - California Independent System Operator Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pPERSPECTA : Enhanced cybersecurity via zero trust
PU
02:14pGLOBAL SWITCH : Jiangsu Shagang shareholders vote in favour of share reorganisation
PU
02:08pFormer UK finance minister Osborne joins M&A bank Robey Warshaw
RE
02:08pCAISO CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATOR COR : El Paso Electric Commits to Joining the Western EIM in 2023
PU
02:06pUiPath raises fresh funds at $35 bln valuation ahead of IPO
RE
01:55pMarathon st. paul park refinery to work on sulfur recovery unit in april - teamsters
RE
01:51pRepublicans Propose $618 Billion Covid Relief Plan -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:46pFED'S KAPLAN : to return to normal, need aggressive fiscal and Fed action
RE
01:46pKaplan says need to be aggressive in fiscal, monetary policy actions
RE
01:45pKaplan says skills training, daycare, and broader access to wifi are also needed to get more back to work
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3SILVER : Silver becomes the new GameStop as metal soars to eight-year high
4Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ