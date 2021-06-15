CAISO California Independent System Operator Cor : ISO Monitoring Grid Conditions as Extreme Heat Descends on Region

News Release: Heat Bulletin

ISO monitoring grid conditions as extreme heat descends on region

Energy conservation may be called for to reduce stress on the grid

FOLSOM, Calif. - With extreme heat expected to break temperature records and linger over much of California and the West for the remainder of the week, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking consumers to be prepared to conserve energy to help avoid the possibility of rotating power outages.

Those steps would include:

Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoiding use of major appliances

Turning off unnecessary lights

If the ISO issues a Flex Alert calling for voluntary conservation between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and possibly Thursday, consumers would be encouraged to take other steps to manage their electricity usage to maintain comfort prior to an Alert taking effect. Consumers can:

Pre-cool your home or apartment by lowering the thermostat

your home or apartment by lowering the thermostat Use major appliances, like your dishwasher, and clothes washer and dryer

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electronic devices

Charge electric vehicles

An abnormally strong ridge of heat is forecast to bring temperatures as high as 115 degrees to the California interior that could last until the weekend. Because of the extreme heat and nighttime lows expected to cool off only between 78 and 83 degrees, the state's electric grid will be straining to meet evening demand when air conditioners are in heavy use and solar energy generation is waning.

The ISO's own projections currently show electricity demand exceeding power supplies that are guaranteed under the state's Resource Adequacy(RA) requirements for several days this week. The biggest deficit is projected for Thursday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. when demand is forecasted to be 43,261 megawatts (MW), including required contingency reserves, or 3,374 MW more than expected to be available under the RA program.