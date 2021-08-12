Log in
CALPORTLAND® STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT TO CORPORATE CONSERVATION THROUGH WILDLIFE HABITAT COUNCIL MEMBERSHIP

08/12/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalPortland Company, a supplier of construction materials and building products in the Western United States and Canada, joins the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) as a corporate member, formalizing the company’s commitment to integrating biodiversity and conservation action into its sustainability efforts.

Through WHC membership, CalPortland seeks to involve employees and community stakeholders in sustainability activities and earn recognition via WHC Conservation Certification®, the only global, third-party verified biodiversity standard.

“CalPortland has already made great strides in sustainability through its commitment to sustainable cement and concrete production practices and energy efficiency,” said Margaret O’Gorman, President, Wildlife Habitat Council. “We commend the company’s commitment to biodiversity action and look forward to working with CalPortland as the company mobilizes corporate lands for strategic conservation efforts.”

Among CalPortland’s goals is to focus on science-based conservation activities designed to enhance land management tactics, provide life cycle needs for native wildlife, and improve the environment and communities in which they operate.

 “Our membership with the Wildlife Habitat Council reflects CalPortland’s ongoing commitment to the environment. It provides a unique opportunity to take corporate sustainability goals and objectives and translate them into tangible, on-the-ground actions, which ensures a sustainable environment for the next generation,” said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President/CEO.

WHC has been working at the intersection of business and conservation for over 30 years, advising global companies to provide biodiversity uplift on company lands. WHC members represent a wide range of industries and locations and include companies such as Bayer, IBM, Niagara Water, and Toyota Motor North America.

 

About WHC

Wildlife Habitat Council partners with corporations, fellow conservation organizations, government agencies and community members to empower and recognize wildlife habitat and conservation education programs. WHC members are environmental leaders at local, national and global levels, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them. Since 1988, WHC has certified more than 1,000 habitat and education programs worldwide; WHC Conservation Certification programs can be found in 47 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and 25 countries. To learn more about WHC, visit http://www.wildlifehc.org/ or contact Sara Cook at scook@wildlifehc.org.

 

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891 with the principle of providing unsurpassed quality, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For additional information about CalPortland’s sustainability initiatives see https://www.calportland.com/sustainability/ or contact Karin Perissinotto at kperissinott@calportland.com

Attachment 


Tina McIntyre
CalPortland Company
6266911907
tmcintyre@calportland.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
