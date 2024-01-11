CALSTRS CIO CHRISTOPHER J. AILMAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Venture Global LNG explains to US regulator its failure to sell commercial cargoes
Higher investment risk appetite boosts activity at LME by 11% in 2023
NYMEX Overview : Robust Gains in Petroleum Futures May Test Trader Mindsets -- OPIS
US 'disappointed' by Hungary's Ukraine policy, urges ratification of Sweden's NATO bid
Romania to remain biggest alternative export route for Ukraine's grain -US official
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Broadcom, Persimmon, Salesforce, Uber...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
BOJ considers lowering FY2024 inflation outlook to mid-2% range - Jiji
US consumer prices rise more than expected in December; weekly jobless claims fall