Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CALTCM Recognizes Beecan Health's President, Chaim Raskin, for Exceptional Leadership

01/11/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Association of Long Term Care Medicine (CALTCM) has awarded this year's Excellence in Care and Innovation Award to Chaim Raskin, President of Beecan Health, for Exceptional Leadership and Outstanding Contributions to Excellence and Innovation in Long Term Care. Beecan Health provides professional services to numerous skilled nursing facilities throughout Southern California.

Chaim Raskin is responsible for leading Beecan Health's vision of being the premier healthcare provider in the Post-Acute care continuum, through quality patient care and a people-first approach. This emphasis on attracting staff who care and overall excellence has made Beecan Health known as a preferred employer that delivers quality outcomes.

Beecan Health's commitment to quality care applies to both patients and staff. Beecan Health was at the forefront of implementing COVID-19 safety protocols since the start of the pandemic. To assist the hospitals with the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients, a Beecan Health network facility was one of the first skilled nursing facilities in LA-County approved by CDPH for conversion into a dedicated COVID-only building. Beecan Health's home office supported both their network facilities and the local healthcare community by quickly manufacturing their own PPE and creating an N95 mask sharing and exchange program with other skilled nursing facilities.

Beecan Health's home office is in Glendale, California, and provides supporting services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other sectors of the healthcare industry.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caltcm-recognizes-beecan-healths-president-chaim-raskin-for-exceptional-leadership-301458917.html

SOURCE Beecan Health


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPurcell Promoted to Chief Strategy and Administration Officer
BU
05:58pSIRIUS XM : The Billy Joel Channel returns to SiriusXM for the month of January!
PU
05:58pCLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS : 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentation
PU
05:58pTRANSCONTINENTAL : Q4-2021 Investor fact sheet
PU
05:58pPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : PB Partners NHL Alumni Association, Update on NY Launch
PU
05:58pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Apps to Support Your Wellness Goals
PU
05:53pCiena Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes Private Offering
BU
05:53pADRs Close Higher; Nokia Trades Actively
DJ
05:51pVirtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2021 Assets Under Management
PR
05:51pHope Bancorp to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Monday, January 24, 2022
BU
Latest news "Companies"