CAMICO : Appoints Steve Tatone to Board of Directors

11/30/2020 | 01:31pm EST
CAMICO (www.camico.com), the nation’s largest CPA-owned and directed program of insurance and risk management for the accounting profession, has appointed Stephen M. Tatone, CPA, to the company’s board of directors, effective Nov. 30, 2020.

Tatone is chairman of the board of directors for CPA Mutual, which recently announced an agreement with CAMICO to transfer CPA Mutual’s Accountant’s Professional Liability Insurance program to CAMICO, effective Jan. 1, 2021, as policies renew.

Tatone is also a partner emeritus of the Aldrich Group of Companies, which includes Aldrich CPAs + Advisors LLP, Aldrich Wealth LP, Aldrich Benefits LP, Aldrich Retirement Solutions LP, and Aldrich Technology LLC. He began his accounting career in 1974 and served as the president and CEO of Aldrich for over 30 years. Under his leadership, the firm grew from a single office to a multi-state West Coast regional firm with deep industry expertise in several sectors. Tatone is highly experienced in negotiating business mergers, sales and acquisitions. He is a member of the Oregon Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Tatone graduated from Linfield College with a bachelor of science in administration and accounting, and he resides in the Portland, Oregon, area.

“Steve’s proven leadership skills will be invaluable to our board and our policyholders as we transition CPA Mutual’s policyholders into the CAMICO program and continue to provide even more effective insurance and risk management services to policyholders,” said Ric Rosario, president and CEO of CAMICO.

Bill Thompson, president of CPA Mutual, said, “Steve has contributed significantly to CPA Mutual’s goal of excellent member service. His addition to the CAMICO board will continue that goal by giving members a voice inside the CAMICO leadership team well into the future. We are extremely pleased with this appointment.”

Note: Photo of Steve Tatone available on request

About CAMICO

CAMICO delivers insurance, risk management and related services to over 8,000 CPA firms and 50,000 staff members in 48 states and the District of Columbia. CAMICO is endorsed by state CPA societies in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Greater Washington D.C., Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. CAMICO provides Professional Liability Insurance, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other insurance products needed by CPA firms.


