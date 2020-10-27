Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAMICO : and CPA Mutual Conclude Agreement to Transfer Accountants Professional Liability Insurance Program to CAMICO :

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

CAMICO (www.camico.com), the nation’s largest CPA-owned and directed program of insurance and risk management for the accounting profession, has reached an agreement with CPA Mutual to transfer CPA Mutual’s Accountants Professional Liability Insurance program to CAMICO, effective Jan. 1, 2021, as policies renew.

The agreement represents the collaboration of two mutual insurance companies both founded by CPAs to provide CPAs with policyholder-oriented coverages and services customized for CPAs. Both companies were formed in 1986 in response to a professional liability insurance crisis that made it difficult for CPA firms to find affordable coverage, and both companies have identical missions that focus on the insurance and risk management needs of CPA firms.

CPA Mutual’s member service and sales team will join CAMICO and will continue servicing CPA Mutual accounts as they transition to CAMICO. CPA Mutual will also continue to service open claims filed with CPA Mutual, using the same claims team, and assist with the transition. Steve Tatone, chairman of CPA Mutual’s board of directors, will be joining the CAMICO governance structure to share his talents and knowledge of CPA Mutual policyholders.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this move,” said Tatone. “CPA Mutual has provided CPAs with excellent services and coverage for 34 years, and transitioning our members to CAMICO will continue the same high-quality services and coverage our members have come to expect.”

Bill Thompson, president of CPA Mutual, said, “As companies founded by CPAs for CPAs, CPA Mutual and CAMICO have always been committed to doing what is right for CPAs. We see this move as the best way to serve our members and to provide them with CAMICO’s additional knowledge, expertise, support and breadth of services.”

“CAMICO is proud to have been selected to continue CPA Mutual’s tradition of excellent service and expertise for its members,” said Ric Rosario, president and CEO of CAMICO. “We look forward to partnering with these firms as they become CAMICO members and tap into CAMICO’s program to help ensure their security and success.”

About CAMICO

CAMICO delivers insurance, risk management and related services to more than 8,000 CPA firms and 50,000 staff members in 48 states and the District of Columbia. CAMICO is endorsed by state CPA societies and associations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Greater Washington D.C., Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. CAMICO provides Professional Liability Insurance, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other insurance products needed by CPA firms.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pTech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday
RE
01:52pANN ARBOR SPARK : Connects Job Seekers and Employers at Tech Homecoming, November 24
BU
01:51piVeena Announces Positive Topline Results
BU
01:50pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer
PU
01:50pSoy Value Chain Helps Steer USSEC's International Strategy
PU
01:50pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer (PDF, 55.1 KB)
PU
01:50pMONETARY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE EURO AREA : September 2020 (234 KB)
PU
01:50pEXPEDEON : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
PU
01:50pCARLSBERG A/S : lifts full-year profit guidance on strong sales in China and Russia
RE
01:50pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On changes or updates to information previously published in newsline
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
53M profit beats on healthcare boost; says demand for N95 masks to continue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group