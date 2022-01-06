CAMRIS Participates in Army's Vaccine Research

CAMRIS International, LLC, an HJF Company, today announced its involvement in COVID-19 vaccine research by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

The Pilot Bioproduction Facility (PBF) is a cGMP-compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in Silver Spring, MD, at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The PBF completed extensive renovations in 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Walter)

As recently reported in a leading scientific journal, the Army’s development of a COVID-19 vaccine using a Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle (SpFN) platform showed encouraging preclinical results. Also, as reported in The Hill, the developed vaccine may also have broader effectiveness against SARS-origin viruses and emerging variants. That SpFN platform is manufactured in WRAIR’s Pilot Bioproduction Facility (PBF) in Silver Spring, MD. The PBF is the only cGMP-compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense.

CAMRIS currently supports operation of the WRAIR PBF under an Other Transaction Authority type agreement and is a key manufacturing partner. “CAMRIS is particularly proud to support WRAIR’s Pilot Bioproduction Facility in combatting the scourge of COVID-19,” said Brad Sepp, MS, CAMRIS’ Vice President of Programs and Pilot Bioproduction Facility Program Manager.

About CAMRIS

CAMRIS is an innovative federal government contractor in the fields of military health and research, international development, global health, and clinical and life sciences with over 60 years of experience in over 100 countries.

