CAMS : and FlexGen Partner to Provide Comprehensive Services to Battery Energy Storage Systems

02/09/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), an industry leading asset management and operations and maintenance (O&M) services provider, and FlexGen, the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology company, announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to serve the growing battery energy storage system (BESS) market in the United States.

The partnership creates the first comprehensive services offering for BESS owners and investors, covering greenfield development and brownfield re-development. FlexGen’s proprietary HybridOS control system and proven ability to navigate the global procurement system, coupled with CAMS’ geographic scale and operational expertise, delivers a reliable and streamlined BESS solution.

“We are very pleased to partner with FlexGen to create this comprehensive service offering,” said Brian Ivany, co-president of CAMS Renewable Services. “As the complexity and size of BESS development grows, it is vital to embed maintenance and operational considerations into the asset design phase. Working with FlexGen to design, procure and construct the optimal physical components and software control systems in the context of O&M results in a more cost-effective and reliable project.”

“FlexGen is excited to work with CAMS to serve our clients as they work to navigate the energy transition,” said Steve Panagiotou, director of commercial operations at FlexGen. “CAMS has a proven track record in asset management and O&M services in the power generation market. We look forward to working with them to provide energy investors end-to-end battery storage solutions.”

For more information about the combined offerings, please visit our website.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing a full range of services in the energy sector. These services include lifecycle management of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues for all facility and industry types. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

About FlexGen

FlexGen is the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology company, and first in Texas with 80% market share. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.


© Business Wire 2021
