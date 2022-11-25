Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dip as oil prices fall; ends little changed for week

11/25/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

*

Trades in a range of 1.3318 to 1.3398

*

Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back its weekly gain, as oil prices fell and the greenback gained ground against a basket of major currencies.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3380 to the greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents, in a quiet session for North American financial markets after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The currency moved in a range of 1.3318 to 1.3398. For the week, it was nearly unchanged.

The U.S. dollar rose but remained near multi-month lows as investors weighed prospects of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening.

The Bank of Canada has also been raising interest rates. Canadian third-quarter GDP data and the November employment report, due next week, could guide expectations for the pace of additional tightening.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.1% lower at $76.28 a barrel, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year was down nearly 1 basis point at 2.927% but held above the three-month low it touched intraday on Thursday at 2.907%.

Canada recorded a C$1.72 billion ($1.29 billion) budget surplus for the first six months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, helped by higher tax revenues, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Holmes and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.71% 143.47 Delayed Quote.3.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.04% 0.90193 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.67435 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.8.31%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.10% 1.61708 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.2096 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 103.959 Delayed Quote.14.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.13% 0.70617 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.74756 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.27% 1.39174 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.04075 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012242 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.07% 0.83524 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.62469 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.25% 1.3372 Delayed Quote.5.58%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.2.86%
Latest news "Economy"
04:04pColombia, ELN rebels invite three more countries to help with peace talks
RE
03:53pU.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
RE
03:27pItaly state railway adds 300-euro bonus to help staff with cost of living
RE
03:20pPramod Mittal's deal with creditors revoked by London court
RE
03:03pEY hires Araujo from FTI for ESG strategy, sources say
RE
03:00pMany shoppers can't find Apple's latest iPhones on Black Friday
RE
02:59pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ dip as oil prices fall; ends little changed for week
RE
02:58pU.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk
RE
02:58pBinance CEO Zhao says don't fight crypto, regulate it
RE
02:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.751% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
4Analyst recommendations: Alimentation Couche-Tard, HSBC, Johnson Matthe..
5Sterling set for third straight weekly gain, but vulnerable

HOT NEWS