CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends weekly decline as market turmoil bolsters greenback

10/14/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar falls 1% against the greenback

*

Canadian factory sales fall 2.0% in August

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 3.9% lower

*

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, extending its weekly decline, as oil prices fell and the safe-haven greenback benefited from further volatility in financial markets.

The loonie was down 1% at 1.3890 to the greenback, or 71.99 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3705 to 1.3897.

On Thursday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level in more than two years at 1.3977. For the week, it was down 1.1%.

"It seems to be more of a U.S. dollar story," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC. "Domestic factors are having no positive effect on the loonie."

Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused havoc in the UK's financial markets.

Wall Street was also in retreat, as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.

Canada's inflation report for September is due next Wednesday, with economists expecting the headline rate to ease for a third straight month.

"We have seen more improvement in our domestic inflation rate, yet we have a weaker currency," Goshko said.

Adding to pressure on the loonie, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China. U.S. crude prices settled 3.9% lower at $85.61 a barrel.

Domestic data was mixed, showing that factory sales fell 2.0% in August from July and that wholesale trade was up 1.4%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 5.8 basis points at 3.478%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)


HOT NEWS