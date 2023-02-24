Advanced search
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls for second week as U.S. data spooks investors

02/24/2023 | 03:37pm EST
*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

*

Touches its weakest since Jan. 4 at 1.3665

*

Flash estimate shows wholesale trade up 3% in January

*

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as worries about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook offset additional evidence the domestic economy remained robust at the start of the year.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.36 to the greenback, or 73.53 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Jan. 4 at 1.3665. It was down 1% for the week, its second straight weekly decline.

"I think it is pretty well all (U.S.) dollar driven for today's USD-CAD price action," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc. "This shifting narrative toward higher interest rates has been driving this risk-off dollar bullish scenario, and if you throw in the classic month-end flows effect from corporates and real money (investors), that's driving a dollar bid, too."

Wall Street fell and the U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies as U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January, while inflation accelerated, fueling fears that the Fed could continue raising interest rates through the summer.

It was not all bad news for the loonie. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% higher at $76.32 a barrel on the prospect of reduced Russian supply.

In addition, preliminary data showed that wholesale trade rose 3.0% in January from December. It follows a preliminary estimate on Tuesday that showed retail sales gaining 0.7% last month, while previous data for January showed the economy added 10 times more jobs than expected and manufacturing activity picked up.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year climbed 6.3 basis points to 3.397%, moving back in reach of the three-month high it posted on Tuesday at 3.447%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.76% 0.9151 Delayed Quote.0.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.21% 0.67259 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRENT OIL 1.00% 82.96 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.16% 1.62477 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.1942 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.87% 100.26 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.30% 0.69136 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7345 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.02% 1.43498 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.48% 1.05465 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.60% 0.83866 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.08% 0.6162 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.47% 1.36055 Delayed Quote.0.06%
WTI 1.26% 76.555 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
