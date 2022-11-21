Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains

11/21/2022 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

*

Touches its weakest since Nov. 10 at 1.3495

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower

*

Canada's yield curve inverts further

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3440 to the greenback, or 74.40 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Nov. 10 at 1.3495.

"It's predominantly being driven by exogenous factors," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "We see the (U.S.) dollar up across the board; including against the Canadian dollar."

The safe-haven U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of major currencies, recouping some recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, whipsawed as reports varied about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.4% lower at $79.73 a barrel.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest since September, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Canadian retail sales data is due on Tuesday which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canada's yield curve, like the U.S. yield curve, has inverted further this month, potentially sending a stronger signal that the economy is headed for recession.

The 10-year eased 3.9 basis points on Monday to 3.086%, while it fell 2.3 basis points further below the 2-year rate to a gap of roughly 87 basis points, the largest seen in Refinitiv data going back to 1994. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.73% 0.88739 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
BRENT OIL -0.42% 87.3 Delayed Quote.12.75%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.07% 1.58901 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.83% 105.692 Delayed Quote.15.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.10% 0.71341 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.37% 1.37694 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.58% 0.81998 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.01% 439.1098 Real-time Quote.6.52%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.49% 1.3443 Delayed Quote.5.98%
WTI -0.24% 79.928 Delayed Quote.6.35%
Latest news "Economy"
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.50% to Settle at $6.7760 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pU.S. business equipment borrowings grew 6% in October- ELFA
RE
03:00pFed's Daly: Lots of options on table for December FOMC rate hike
RE
02:57pDraftKings Says Login Information Of Some Customers Was Compromised On Other Websites
RE
02:57pDraftkings - seen no evidence that co’s systems were breached…
RE
02:57pDraftkings- have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds…
RE
02:57pDraftkings- login information of some customers was compromised…
RE
02:55pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
RE
02:49pChina COVID cases weigh on Wall St; Disney jumps
RE
02:49pFrance shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
3LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
4Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
5'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

HOT NEWS