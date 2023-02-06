Advanced search
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low on worries Fed will tilt hawkish

02/06/2023 | 04:27pm EST
TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in over two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors worried the Federal Reserve will turn more hawkish and despite data upbeat domestic economic data.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3445 to the greenback, or 74.38 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since Jan. 20 at 1.3475.

"Both king (U.S.) dollar and the bond market selloff are back as the next round of Fedspeak will likely be hawkish," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a note. "The (U.S.) labor market is too strong and with inflation still nowhere near target."

Equity markets globally fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report ran counter to hopes that the Fed will soon pause its aggressive tightening campaign and then shift to cutting rates later this year.

The Bank of Canada has already signaled a pause. It will cut rates by a half a percentage point to 4% by December, according to a median of market participants surveyed by the central bank.

Canadian economic activity expanded in January at the sharpest pace in eight months as employment climbed and supplier deliveries speeded up, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 1% higher at $74.11 a barrel on optimism of increased demand from China.

China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession.

The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest level since Jan. 11 at 3.058% before dipping to 3.040%, up 11.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)


