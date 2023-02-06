CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low on worries Fed will tilt hawkish

*
Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
Touches its weakest since Jan. 20 at 1.3475
Ivey PMI shows economy growing in January
10-year yield touches a near 4-week high
TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
to its lowest level in over two weeks against its U.S.
counterpart on Monday as investors worried the Federal Reserve
will turn more hawkish and despite data upbeat domestic economic
data.
The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3445 to the
greenback, or 74.38 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since
Jan. 20 at 1.3475.
"Both king (U.S.) dollar and the bond market selloff are
back as the next round of Fedspeak will likely be hawkish,"
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in
a note. "The (U.S.) labor market is too strong and with
inflation still nowhere near target."
Equity markets globally fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar
gained ground against a basket of major currencies after
Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report ran counter to hopes that
the Fed will soon pause its aggressive tightening campaign and
then shift to cutting rates later this year.
The Bank of Canada has already signaled a pause. It will cut
rates by a half a percentage point to 4% by December, according
to a median of market participants surveyed by the central bank.
Canadian economic activity expanded in January at the
sharpest pace in eight months as employment climbed and supplier
deliveries speeded up, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data
showed.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled
nearly 1% higher at $74.11 a barrel on optimism of increased
demand from China.
China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for
commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping
Canada's economy avoid a recession.
The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest
level since Jan. 11 at 3.058% before dipping to 3.040%, up 11.1
basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra
Maler)