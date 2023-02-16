CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low as U.S. inflation data spooks investors

*
Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against greenback
*
Hits weakest since Jan. 20 at 1.3475
*
Price of U.S. oil settles 0.1% lower
*
Ten-year yield touches near seven-week high
TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to
a near four-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as
U.S. inflation data weighed on sentiment and despite the Bank of
Canada acknowledging the impact of last week's strong jobs
report.
The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3425 to the
greenback, or 74.49 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level
since Jan. 20 at 1.3475.
U.S. stock indexes slipped before paring some losses, as
data showing the strongest rise in producer prices in seven
months fed into fears that the Federal Reserve will keep raising
interest rates to tame inflation.
"We got hotter-than-expected inflation data and more hawkish
Fed commentary," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious
metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "If you zoom out
that's been the trend over the last week and a half."
Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so
the currency tends to be sensitive to swings in investor
sentiment.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.1% lower at $78.49 a
barrel as a build in U.S. crude stockpiles offset prospects for
a recovery in Chinese demand.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the economy
remains overheated and the jobs market is too tight, as he kept
the door open to higher interest rates.
Money markets see a roughly 80% chance that the central bank
will tighten further by July.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since
Dec. 30 at 3.317% before dipping to 3.290%, up 2.7 basis points
on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra
Maler)