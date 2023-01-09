CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 6-week high as investors cheer China border reopening

*
Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
*
Touches a six-week high at 1.3358
*
Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 3%
*
Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve
TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to its highest level in more than six weeks against
its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors grew more
optimistic about the global economy and domestic data showed
building permits rebounding in November.
Equity markets globally and the price of oil rose
as investors scaled back expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes and after China's move to reopen its borders
boosted the global economic outlook.
U.S. crude prices were up nearly 3% at $75.96 a
barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
The value of Canadian building permits climbed by 14.1% in
November from October after declining 5.3% in October, data from
Statistics Canada showed.
It follows data on Friday showing that the Canadian economy
added much more jobs than expected in December, boosting
expectations for a quarter-point interest rate hike by the Bank
of Canada later this month.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is due to participate in a panel
discussion in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday, which could offer
further clues on the policy outlook.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3407
to the greenback, or 74.59 U.S. cents, after touching its
strongest intraday level since Nov. 25 at 1.3358.
Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday.
As of Jan. 3, net short positions had decreased to 26,766
contracts from 30,033 in the prior week.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve. The 2-year eased 1.5 basis points to 3.969%,
while the 10-year was up 4.2 basis points at 3.131%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean)