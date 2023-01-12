Advanced search
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week high as 'peak' inflation hobbles U.S. counterpart

01/12/2023 | 03:35pm EST
(Adds strategist quotes and details on activity; updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback

*

Touching its strongest since Nov. 25 at 1.3346

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 1.3% higher

*

10-year yield hits a three-week low at 2.887%

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and investors cheered data showing that U.S. inflation pressures are subsiding.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3365 to the greenback, or 74.82 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Nov. 25 at 1.3346.

"Policymakers will be reluctant to declare victory in the battle on inflation but market conviction that this is at least the beginning of the end of the war is likely to grow," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

"Peak U.S. inflation means peak U.S. yields which in turns means peak USD."

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies and equity markets globally rose as U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.

Signs that inflation is slowing could support a move by the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of its aggressive campaign to raise interest rates, reducing the risk of a sharp economic contraction.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which added to recent gains. U.S. crude futures settled 1.3% higher at $78.39 a barrel.

Canada's inflation report for December is due for release next Tuesday, which could guide expectations for further tightening by the Bank of Canada.

Money markets see a 60% chance that the central bank would hike its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at the upcoming policy announcement on Jan. 25.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its lowest level since Dec. 19 at 2.887% before recovering slightly to 2.895%, down 11.9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.30% 0.93086 Delayed Quote.0.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.84% 0.69687 Delayed Quote.1.17%
BRENT OIL 1.12% 83.78 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.08% 1.63147 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.2214 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.44% 96.78 Delayed Quote.1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.30% 0.69515 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.52% 0.74856 Delayed Quote.0.85%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.24% 1.44914 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.75% 1.08485 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.54% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.05% 0.8546 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.45% 0.63982 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.53% 1.3358 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
WTI 0.95% 78.175 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
