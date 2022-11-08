Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 7-week high as investors cheer technical outlook

11/08/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar gains 0.5% against the greenback

*

Touches its strongest since Sept. 21 at 1.3388

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 3.1% lower

*

Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly lost ground and the confirmation of a key technical formation improved the outlook for the currency.

The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3425 to the greenback, or 74.49 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since Sept. 21 at 1.3388.

"It broke out this morning on broad U.S. dollar selling. The rise in the stock market triggered that," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.

Wall Street climbed during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

The price action for USD-CAD in recent days has confirmed "a bearish head and shoulders pattern," Bregar said, adding "I think we could see 1.32 or 1.33 over the next month or two."

Confirmation of a head and shoulders formation can sometimes signal the reversal of a market trend

Investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data on Thursday for clues on the outlook for further outsized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Bank of Canada has also been hiking aggressively. As the central bank considers raising interest rates at a slower pace, it is focusing on inflation measures that are more timely than typically observed, which could help it avoid tightening beyond the level needed to subdue price pressures.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in China heightened fears of lower fuel demand. U.S. crude prices settled 3.1% lower at $88.91 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, with the 10-year falling 12.5 basis points to 3.476%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.00% 0.87358 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
BRENT OIL -2.30% 95.61 Delayed Quote.26.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.22% 1.54967 Delayed Quote.-10.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.25% 108.409 Delayed Quote.19.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.12% 0.73379 Delayed Quote.2.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.46% 0.744 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.12% 0.80032 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 2.39% 2247.63 Real-time Quote.-8.58%
SILVER 2.82% 21.347 Delayed Quote.-11.95%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.44% 1.34309 Delayed Quote.6.95%
WTI -2.84% 89.252 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Economy"
04:24pAMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:23pAutomakers, foreign governments seek changes to U.S. EV tax rules
RE
04:23pRussia, U.S. to hold first talks under nuclear treaty since Ukraine conflict - State Dept
RE
04:23pOccidental posts higher third-quarter profit
RE
04:22pAustralia's NAB annual cash profit jumps on lending growth, rising rates
RE
04:21pEV maker Lucid reports bigger quarterly loss
RE
04:21pNovavax cuts full-year revenue forecast
RE
04:17pMeta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ
RE
04:17pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 7-week high as investors cheer technical outlook
RE
04:17pNews Corp misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
2Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
3Spanish pharmaceuticals firm Grifols reports 30% drop in nine-month pro..
4Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
5Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOT NEWS