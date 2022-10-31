CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares monthly gain as investors eye Fed rate decision

(Adds strategist quotes and details; updates prices)
Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against greenback
Touches weakest level since last Tuesday at 1.3685
Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% lower
Canadian bond yields rise across flatter curve
TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors used the
final day of the month to adjust the composition of their
portfolios and braced for another supersized interest rate hike
by the Federal Reserve.
The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3635 to the
greenback, or 73.34 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level
since last Tuesday at 1.3685. For the month, it was up 1.4%.
"There is a lot of month-end rebalancing that takes place so
that creates a lot of noise rather than a signal for any sort of
directional implications for the currency," said Mazen Issa, a
senior FX strategist at TD Securities. "The focus here is really
going to be on what happens with U.S.-centric risk for this
week."
The Fed is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate
hike when its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, but market
pricing indicates roughly a 50% chance the U.S. central bank
will move to a smaller hike of just 50 basis points at its
December meeting.
Last Wednesday, the Bank of Canada downshifted the pace of
its policy tightening, hiking the benchmark rate by half a
percentage point to 3.75% rather than by another 75 basis
points. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is due to appear on Tuesday
before a Canadian Senate committee.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, decreased
on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker
economic data out of China and China's widening COVID-19 curbs
weighed on demand.
U.S. crude prices settled 1.6% lower at $86.53 a
barrel, while the U.S. dollar advanced against a basket
of major currencies.
Canadian government bond yields rose across a flatter curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year was
up 5.9 basis points at 3.910%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie
Adler)