  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares monthly gain as investors eye Fed rate decision

10/31/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
(Adds strategist quotes and details; updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against greenback

*

Touches weakest level since last Tuesday at 1.3685

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% lower

*

Canadian bond yields rise across flatter curve

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors used the final day of the month to adjust the composition of their portfolios and braced for another supersized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3635 to the greenback, or 73.34 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since last Tuesday at 1.3685. For the month, it was up 1.4%.

"There is a lot of month-end rebalancing that takes place so that creates a lot of noise rather than a signal for any sort of directional implications for the currency," said Mazen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities. "The focus here is really going to be on what happens with U.S.-centric risk for this week."

The Fed is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike when its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, but market pricing indicates roughly a 50% chance the U.S. central bank will move to a smaller hike of just 50 basis points at its December meeting.

Last Wednesday, the Bank of Canada downshifted the pace of its policy tightening, hiking the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.75% rather than by another 75 basis points. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is due to appear on Tuesday before a Canadian Senate committee.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, decreased on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and China's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.

U.S. crude prices settled 1.6% lower at $86.53 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year was up 5.9 basis points at 3.910%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS