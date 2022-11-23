Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides

11/23/2022 | 03:52pm EST
*

Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against the greenback

*

Trades in a range of 1.3356 to 1.3439

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 3.7% lower

*

Canadian yield curve inverts further

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow, but gains were capped by tumbling oil prices.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3360 to the greenback, or 74.85 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3356 to 1.3439. Other G10 currencies had stronger gains.

"I think we are inching back to session highs because there were some dovish soundbites in the FOMC minutes," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "If it wasn't for oil we would be much higher."

A "substantial majority" of policymakers at the Fed's meeting early this month agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank's rapid tightening of monetary policy.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 3.7% lower at $77.94 a barrel as the Group of Seven nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are due to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT).

On Tuesday, Rogers said that higher interest rates are starting to slow the Canadian economy.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a more deeply inverted yield curve.

The 10-year eased 4.5 basis points to 2.992%, while it traded 5 basis points further below the 2-year rate to a gap of 94.1 basis points. That was its largest in Refinitiv data going back to 1994. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 1.22% 0.89923 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.28% 0.6735 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
BRENT OIL -4.28% 84.57 Delayed Quote.12.66%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 1.37% 1.61067 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.43% 1.2063 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.12% 104.469 Delayed Quote.16.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.87% 0.70548 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.74881 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.79% 1.3886 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.86% 1.03991 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 1.39% 0.83388 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.48% 0.62458 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.25% 2292.94 Real-time Quote.-4.46%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.10% 1.33526 Delayed Quote.6.43%
WTI -4.75% 77.453 Delayed Quote.6.62%
HOT NEWS