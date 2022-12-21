Advanced search
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as global considerations offset inflation data

12/21/2022 | 03:15pm EST
(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

*

Loonie trades in a range of 1.3590 to 1.3637

*

Canada's annual inflation rate dips to 6.8%

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher

*

Canada-U.S. 2-year spread narrows by 7.4 basis points

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors kept their eye on developments overseas even as domestic data showed underlying inflation pressures picking up.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3610 to the greenback, or 73.48 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3590 to 1.3637.

"The focus here isn't really on domestic factors for the CAD, it's more on global forces," said Mazen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

Such forces include moves by China to reopen its economy as well as hawkish shifts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, Issa said.

On Tuesday, the BOJ tweaked its policy of yield curve control in a surprise move that triggered a surge in the yen .

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 6.8% in November as gasoline price rose more slowly, but an uptick in prices after excluding food and energy left the door open for another interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada next month.

Money markets see a 47% chance of a 25 basis point tightening at the BoC's policy decision on Jan. 25, up from 42% before the data.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $78.29 a barrel after data suggested a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 2-year was up 2.3 basis points at 3.735%, moving 7.4 basis points less below the yield on the equivalent U.S. bond to a gap of 48 basis points. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.37% 0.91304 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.58% 88.714 Delayed Quote.9.89%
BRENT OIL 3.34% 82.27 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.78% 1.6448 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.56% 159.817 Delayed Quote.6.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.21% 97.159 Delayed Quote.10.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.06% 0.6798 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.06% 1.4443 Delayed Quote.0.81%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.15% 140.33 Delayed Quote.11.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.595864 Delayed Quote.7.28%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.7005 Delayed Quote.-14.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.59% 0.8573 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.44% 83.269 Delayed Quote.10.66%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.04% 1.36082 Delayed Quote.7.98%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.25% 132.226 Delayed Quote.19.03%
WTI 2.95% 78.364 Delayed Quote.0.69%
HOT NEWS