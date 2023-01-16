Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey

01/16/2023 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds strategist comments, market details, updates prices)

*

Loonie trades in a range of 1.3353 to 1.3417

*

Canadian businesses expect a mild recession

*

Price of U.S. oil falls 1.3%

*

2-year yield hits a four-month low

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday and bond yields fell as a Bank of Canada survey showed businesses growing more pessimistic about the economic outlook.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.34 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3353 to 1.3417.

Most Canadian businesses expect a mild recession over the next year because higher interest rates are curbing investment plans and consumer spending, while at the same time more see inflation staying high for longer, the BoC said.

The survey "was largely downbeat on the economic outlook," strategists at TD Securities, including Andrew Kelvin, said in a note.

"As much as recent readings on employment and prices argue for additional tightening, the survey data very much suggests that the Bank may be quite close to the end of its tightening cycle."

Money markets expect the BoC's benchmark interest rate to peak at 4.50%, after it was raised last month to 4.25%.

Canadian consumer price data for December, due on Tuesday, could provide further clues on the rate outlook. It is expected to show the annual rate of inflation slowing to 6.4%.

As Canadian inflation slows, the cost of essentials, such as food and rent, offers pointers as to whether inflation will return sustainably to the BoC's 2% target, say economists, as those items are key drivers of inflation expectations.

Separate data on Monday showed that Canadian factory sales were flat in November versus the previous month, while home sales rose 1.3% in December.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell 1.3% to $78.85 a barrel.

The Canadian 2-year yield touched its lowest level since Sept. 13 at 3.582% before recovering to 3.603%, down 7.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toroto Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.23% 0.93191 Delayed Quote.1.22%
BRENT OIL -1.19% 84.11 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.15% 1.63509 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.31% 95.857 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.11% 0.69096 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7454 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.02% 1.45027 Delayed Quote.0.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.08% 0.85521 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.07% 1.3406 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
WTI -0.80% 79.087 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
Latest news "Economy"
03:28pDavos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad
RE
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey
RE
02:55pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Monday
RE
02:50pInvestcorp targets Indonesia to expand Southeast Asia footprint
RE
02:48pBank of Canada names economics professor to governing council
RE
02:47pDavos 2023: Russian bombing puts Kyiv's utilities under critical strain -Klitschko
RE
02:46pBrazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half
RE
02:37pDavos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession
RE
02:36pCleanup at Congo church begins after blast kills 14
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is happening in Japan's bond market?
2Marketmind: Let it go
3Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
4Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS