CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey

*
Loonie trades in a range of 1.3353 to 1.3417
*
Canadian businesses expect a mild recession
*
Price of U.S. oil falls 1.3%
*
2-year yield hits a four-month low
TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday and bond
yields fell as a Bank of Canada survey showed businesses growing
more pessimistic about the economic outlook.
The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.34 to
the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of
1.3353 to 1.3417.
Most Canadian businesses expect a mild recession over the
next year because higher interest rates are curbing investment
plans and consumer spending, while at the same time more see
inflation staying high for longer, the BoC said.
The survey "was largely downbeat on the economic outlook,"
strategists at TD Securities, including Andrew Kelvin, said in a
note.
"As much as recent readings on employment and prices argue
for additional tightening, the survey data very much suggests
that the Bank may be quite close to the end of its tightening
cycle."
Money markets expect the BoC's benchmark interest rate to
peak at 4.50%, after it was raised last month to 4.25%.
Canadian consumer price data for December, due on Tuesday,
could provide further clues on the rate outlook. It is expected
to show the annual rate of inflation slowing to 6.4%.
As Canadian inflation slows, the cost of essentials, such as
food and rent, offers pointers as to whether inflation will
return sustainably to the BoC's 2% target, say economists, as
those items are key drivers of inflation expectations.
Separate data on Monday showed that Canadian factory sales
were flat in November versus the previous month, while home
sales rose 1.3% in December.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell
1.3% to $78.85 a barrel.
The Canadian 2-year yield touched its lowest
level since Sept. 13 at 3.582% before recovering to 3.603%, down
7.7 basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toroto
Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)