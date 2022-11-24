Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges up as investors shun U.S. counterpart

11/24/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds strategist comment and details throughout; updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback

*

Trades in a range of 1.3317 to 1.3362

*

10-year yield touches its lowest since Aug. 19

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained slightly against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sent a dovish signal on the pace of interest rate hikes and as oil prices steadied.

The loonie was up 0.1% at 1.3340 to the greenback, or 74.96 U.S. cents, in a quiet North American session with U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving. The currency traded in a range of 1.3317 to 1.3362.

"The USD tone remains defensive," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The greenback swooped towards a three-month low against a basket of major currencies and world shares touched a two-month high after minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, released on Wednesday, pointed to a slower pace of U.S. rate rises from next month.

The Bank of Canada has already downshifted the pace of its rate increases but is likely not done yet with tightening. Money markets are pricing in a 25 basis point move at the next policy decision on Dec. 7.

"Resilient growth, sticky inflation and elevated inflation expectations suggest some risk that markets are underpricing December policy hike risks," Osborne said.

Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was little changed at about $78 a barrel, holding near two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.

Canadian bond yields eased across the curve along with lower European yields.

The 10-year touched its lowest since Aug. 19 at 2.907% before recovering to 2.929%, down 4.4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.28% 0.9024 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.27% 0.6766 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
BRENT OIL 0.77% 85.01 Delayed Quote.13.38%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.32% 1.61603 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.33% 1.21169 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.49% 103.867 Delayed Quote.15.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.29% 0.70732 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7492 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.07% 1.38842 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.04101 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.19% 0.83581 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.62667 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
NOTE AB 0.38% 160.4 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.00% 1.33342 Delayed Quote.5.77%
WTI 0.56% 77.942 Delayed Quote.7.88%
Latest news "Economy"
04:13pTSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
03:44pGhana considering 30% 'haircut' on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
03:44pEDF could lose 5 billion euros from France's windfall tax -Les Echos
RE
03:35pVatican court hears cardinal's secretly taped phone call with pope
RE
03:33pAdidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West
RE
03:30pArgentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
RE
03:25pElon Musk Says Amnesty For Suspended Accounts On Twitter Will Start From Next Week - Tweet
RE
03:25pElon musk says amnesty for suspended accounts on twitter will st…
RE
03:06pGhana considering 30% cut on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
02:56pPeruvian truckers, farmers block roads in protests over fuel, fertilizer
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2Sterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
3CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...
5Transcript : Timken India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022

HOT NEWS