CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges up as investors shun U.S. counterpart

(Adds strategist comment and details throughout; updates
prices)
*
Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
*
Trades in a range of 1.3317 to 1.3362
*
10-year yield touches its lowest since Aug. 19
TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained
slightly against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve sent a dovish signal on the pace of
interest rate hikes and as oil prices steadied.
The loonie was up 0.1% at 1.3340 to the greenback, or
74.96 U.S. cents, in a quiet North American session with U.S.
markets closed for Thanksgiving. The currency traded in a range
of 1.3317 to 1.3362.
"The USD tone remains defensive," Shaun Osborne, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.
The greenback swooped towards a three-month low
against a basket of major currencies and world shares
touched a two-month high after minutes from the Fed's latest
meeting, released on Wednesday, pointed to a slower pace of U.S.
rate rises from next month.
The Bank of Canada has already downshifted the pace of its
rate increases but is likely not done yet with tightening. Money
markets are pricing in a 25 basis point move at the next policy
decision on Dec. 7.
"Resilient growth, sticky inflation and elevated inflation
expectations suggest some risk that markets are underpricing
December policy hike risks," Osborne said.
Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest
rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, BoC
Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons
on Wednesday.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was little
changed at about $78 a barrel, holding near two-month lows as
the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil
raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.
Canadian bond yields eased across the curve along with lower
European yields.
The 10-year touched its lowest since Aug. 19 at
2.907% before recovering to 2.929%, down 4.4 basis points on the
day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)