* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest level since June 14 at 1.3775

* Price of U.S. oil falls to six-week low

* Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for a fifth straight day against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as commodity prices fell and investors braced for a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3773 to the U.S. dollar, or 72.61 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since June 14 at 1.3775. It was the longest stretch of declines for the currency since April.

"Canada is just kind of following the drift down in the commodity complex," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC. "It's all the commodity currencies that are getting beaten up."

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, which fell to a six-week low on rising expectations of a ceasefire in Gaza and growing demand concerns in China.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 1.9% at $76.95 a barrel, while copper added to its recent declines.

"There is some event risk tomorrow with the Bank of Canada and just how dovish they want to be," Goshko said.

The Canadian central bank is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% on Wednesday, its second cut in as many months, after recent data showed inflation easing and retail sales declining.

Canadian government bond yields moved lower across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries after a weak reading on the U.S. housing market. The 10-year was down 2.5 basis points at 3.387%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)