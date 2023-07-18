* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback

* Annual inflation rate drops to 2.8%

* Housing starts jump 41% in June

* Bond yields ease across the curve

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, moving closer to a recent 10-month high, as investors cheered domestic inflation and housing data.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3175 to the greenback, or 75.90 U.S. cents, after clawing back its earlier decline. On Friday, it touched its strongest level since September at 1.3090.

"Over the last couple of weeks, the upward trajectory of the CAD was merely a reflection of the souring of sentiment toward the USD rather than an improving domestic economic outlook," said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX.

"This morning it was the opposite. The combination of cooling inflation and solid housing data gave the CAD a boost."

Canada's annual inflation rate dropped to 2.8% in June, a 27-month low and below the 3% rate expected by economists. Separate data showed Canadian housing starts rose 41% in June compared with the previous month, the largest increase in the last 10 years.

Adding to support for the loonie, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.2% higher at $75.75 a barrel as an expected decline in U.S. output outweighed softer-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year down 3.1 basis points at 3.370%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao, William Maclean)