  Homepage
  News
News
 

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 3-week high on improving risk appetite

10/25/2022 | 08:18pm BST
(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar rises 0.7% against the greenback

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% higher

*

Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in nearly three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investment sentiment continued to recover, but the move was limited ahead of a Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision.

Wall Street's main indexes moved higher for a third day as U.S. Treasury yields dropped amid growing bets of a let-up in the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes on more signs of a cooling economy.

Stocks globally have been hammered this year by the rapid pace of central bank tightening to subdue inflation.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was lifted by a weaker U.S. dollar and supply concerns highlighted by Saudi Arabia's energy minister. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.9% higher at $85.32 a barrel.

"The Canadian dollar is following market sentiment today," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

"All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada tomorrow to see what their guidance is on rates."

Money markets expect the BoC on Wednesday to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to a 14-year high of 4% and to then tighten further over the coming months to a peak of nearly 4.50% next year.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3615 to the greenback, or 73.45 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.3601.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a more deeply inverted curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 7.3 basis points to 3.502%, after last Friday touching its highest level in nearly 14 years at 3.779%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Holmes and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.43% 0.87027 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.75% 1.56016 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 108.715 Delayed Quote.18.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.18% 0.73118 Delayed Quote.1.30%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.15% 1.3559 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.26% 91.18 Delayed Quote.20.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.30% 0.78344 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.33% 467.6092 Real-time Quote.13.07%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.67% 1.36043 Delayed Quote.8.02%
WTI 0.18% 84.977 Delayed Quote.12.60%
