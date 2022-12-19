Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds from 6-week low as oil rallies

12/19/2022 | 09:48am EST
Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback

Trades in a range of 1.3625 to 1.3690

Canadian producer prices fall by 0.4% in November

Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, rebounding from a six-week low, as oil prices rose and domestic data showed some easing of inflation pressures.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was higher as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

U.S. crude prices climbed 2% to $75.78 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading up 0.5% at 1.3630 to the greenback, or 73.37 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among G10 currencies.

It moved in a range of 1.3625 to 1.3690, after touching on Friday its weakest level since Nov. 4 at 1.3705.

Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.4% in November from October on lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, while the annual gain slowed to 9.7% from 10.1% in October, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Bank of Canada missed the mark on rising inflation but a turnaround is near, its governor said in an interview with the Globe and Mail.

Separate data showed that Canadian home prices fell in November from the previous month and at a faster pace than in October, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 8.7 basis points at 2.904%.

They were tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds after the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week hiked interest rates and promised more. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.28% 0.91781 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
BRENT OIL 1.00% 80.47 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.07% 1.66314 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.24% 99.98 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.07% 0.6822 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.7318 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.00% 1.44877 Delayed Quote.0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.20% 0.87023 Delayed Quote.1.14%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.22% 1.3657 Delayed Quote.8.45%
WTI 1.90% 75.902 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
