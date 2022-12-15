CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as hawkish ECB spooks investors

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
*
Canadian dollar weakens 0.9% against the greenback
*
Trades in a range of 1.3541 to 1.3674
*
Canadian home sales fall 3.3% in November
*
5-year yield hits a near 4-month low
TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell
against a broadly stronger greenback on Thursday as a flurry of
interest rate hikes, including by the European Central Bank,
weighed on sentiment and data showed further weakening in
Canada's housing market.
The loonie was down 0.9% at 1.3665 to the greenback,
or 73.18 U.S. cents, approaching its weakest level since early
November. It traded in a range of 1.3541 to 1.3674.
"The market reaction to today's hawkish ECB meeting has been
negative, delivering broad-based risk aversion and USD
strength," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at
Manulife Investment Management.
"The CAD is keeping pace with most of its G10 peers and
outperforming the higher beta currencies like AUD and NZD."
The Australian dollar fell 2.4% and the New Zealand
dollar was down 1.8%. The safe-haven U.S. dollar
rallied against a basket of major currencies, while equity
markets globally and the price of oil, one of Canada's major
exports, were in retreat.
The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes but
stressed significant tightening remained ahead. It follows
hawkish projections by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday as it
hiked rates.
The Bank of Canada has also been tightening policy. It faces
a challenge in 2023 convincing markets not to expect a swift
reversal in its hiking campaign, as the recent decline in bond
yields already works to lower some domestic borrowing costs.
Canadian home sales declined 3.3% in November from October,
while the average selling price was down 12% on the year.
Separate data for November showed housing starts dipping 0.2%
compared with the previous month.
Canadian bond yields eased across the curve, tracking moves
in U.S. Treasuries. The 5-year touched its lowest
since Aug. 16 at 2.882% before recovering to 2.917%, down 2.9
basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan
Oatis)