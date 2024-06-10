The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0% higher at C$1.3759 to the greenback, or 72.68 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3755 to 1.3781. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 4.7 basis points to 3.513%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.469%. U.S. July crude futures rose $2.21 to settle at $77.74 a barrel on Monday.
