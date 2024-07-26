The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0% higher at C$1.382 to the greenback, or 72.36 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3809 to 1.3831. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 4.1 basis points to 3.333%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2192%. U.S. September crude futures fell 57 cents to $77.71 a barrel on Friday.
Stock Market News
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.9068 CAD
|+0.35%
|-1.08%
|-
|1.7781 CAD
|+0.10%
|+0.28%
|-
|0.8146 CAD
|+0.11%
|-1.27%
|-
|0.6388 CHF
|+0.24%
|-1.21%
|-
|111.6520 JPY
|+0.39%
|-2.61%
|-
|- CAD
|-
|0.00%
|-
