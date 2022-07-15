Log in
  News
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields slips

07/15/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. 

The loonie was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.3038 to the greenback, or 76.7 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3038 to 1.3135.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 4.2 basis points to 3.1%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 2.9355%.

U.S. August crude futures rose $2.85 to $98.63 a barrel on Friday.

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 1.6% in May.


© Reuters 2022
