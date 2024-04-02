The Canadian dollar was unchanged against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading is unchanged at C$1.3571 to the greenback, or 73.69 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3557 to 1.3584. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 6.7 basis points to 3.655%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3891%. U.S. May crude futures rose $1.4 to $85.11 a barrel on Tuesday.
