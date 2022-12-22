Advanced search
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as stock market rally fades

12/22/2022 | 09:44am EST
*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

*

November flash estimate shows wholesale trade up 1.9%

*

Price of U.S. oil increases 1.1%

*

10-year yield touches a three-week high at 3.055%

TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a rebound in equity markets lost momentum and despite preliminary domestic data showing that wholesale trade rose in November.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3650 to the greenback, or 73.26 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3572 to 1.3663.

Wall Street stocks fell as investors weighed signs of a still tight U.S. labor market. On Wednesday, the major U.S. indexes posted their biggest daily gains so far in December.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment.

Oil climbed to its highest level in 2-1/2 weeks with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States. U.S. crude prices were up 1.1% at $79.14 a barrel.

Canadian wholesale trade rose 1.9% in November from October, largely reflecting higher sales in the motor vehicles and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

It follows mixed inflation data for the same month on Wednesday that left the door open for another interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada in January.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year touched its highest since Nov. 30 at 3.055% before dipping to 3.044%, up 2.2 basis points an the day.

Canada is due to auction C$4 billion ($2.9 billion) of 10-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.13% 0.91286 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRENT OIL 1.05% 83.13 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.27% 1.63893 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 97.074 Delayed Quote.6.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.04% 0.68079 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.73192 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.22% 1.44692 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.33% 0.85328 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.97% 386.155 Real-time Quote.33.69%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.35% 1.36582 Delayed Quote.7.65%
WTI 0.25% 78.748 Delayed Quote.1.05%
HOT NEWS