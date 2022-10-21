Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CANADA FX DEBT-Fed pivot hopes help Canadian dollar extend weekly gain

10/21/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar advances 0.7% against the greenback

*

Canadian retail sales rise 0.7% in August

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.6% higher

*

10-year yield eases after touching 14-year high

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to this week's gains, after suspected Bank of Japan intervention and as investors weighed prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve dialing back the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.7% at 1.3670 to the greenback, or 73.15 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3655 to 1.3854.

For the week, the currency gained 1.5%, as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data bolstered bets for a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada at a policy decision next Wednesday.

"Today is much less about Canada and is much more about the Fed and I guess to a certain extent the BoJ as well," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"The Canadian dollar is doing what you would expect it to do in this kind of environment where you have got risk appetite being supported."

Wall Street rallied and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after a report said the Fed will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December.

The greenback's decline was particularly large against the yen as traders said Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their battered currency.

Adding to support for the loonie, U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% higher at $85.05 a barrel amid hopes of stronger Chinese demand.

In domestic data, retail sales grew by 0.7% in August from July, beating estimates for a 0.2% increase. Flash estimates for September were less upbeat, showing retail sales falling by 0.5%and wholesale trade dipping 0.2%.

The Canadian 10-year yield eased 5.5 basis points to 3.627% after earlier touching its highest level since November 2008 at 3.779%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.65% 0.86999 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.58% 93.602 Delayed Quote.12.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.61% 0.63747 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.30% 1.54131 Delayed Quote.-9.71%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.52% 165.831 Delayed Quote.7.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.65% 1.12935 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.23% 107.575 Delayed Quote.19.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.38% 0.73144 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.93% 0.73249 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.12% 1.3453 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.36% 144.749 Delayed Quote.11.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.81% 0.98574 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.68% 1.784854 Delayed Quote.17.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.02% 93.3 Delayed Quote.18.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.55% 0.78491 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.72% 84.445 Delayed Quote.7.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.48% 0.57511 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.71% 465.965 Real-time Quote.12.25%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.94% 1.36482 Delayed Quote.9.02%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -2.15% 146.844 Delayed Quote.30.21%
WTI 0.37% 84.924 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19pMoldova says Gazprom not behaving like a serious partner, cites supply cuts
RE
03:18pGoldman: U.S. SPR crude releases to have modest price influence
RE
03:15pVenezuela's opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023
RE
03:09pCANADA FX DEBT-Fed pivot hopes help Canadian dollar extend weekly gain
RE
03:05pFed's Evans: need to get policy rate to a bit above 4.5%, then hold
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.15% This Week to Settle at $4.9590 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pCreaking chains a reminder of slavery in New York art exhibit
RE
03:01pWall Street rallies on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
02:58pStocks jump, Treasury yields halt climb on reports of easing Fed policy
RE
02:53pExclusive-Ottawa and Alberta clash over who must pay to lift Canada's carbon capture credits
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
4Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
5Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut

HOT NEWS