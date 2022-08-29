Log in
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 19,863.73

08/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.05 percent to 19,863.73 

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp , up 12.7%, Energy Fuels Inc, up 10.3%, and Cameco Corp, higher by 9%.

* Lagging shares were TFI International Inc, down 6.3%, Filo Mining Corp, down 5.5%, and Capstone Copper Corp, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 86 issues rose and 151 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 11 new lows, with total volume of 152.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-west Lifeco Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Sun Life Financial Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.77 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector slipped 1.58 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.15%, or $3.87, to $96.93 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 3.9%, or $3.94, to $104.93 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 6.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated August 29 at 20:03. 


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY FUELS INC. 10.14% 10.1 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
FILO MINING CORP. -5.29% 17.53 Delayed Quote.44.95%
GOLD 0.13% 1737.39 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.18% 104.78 Delayed Quote.29.28%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.96% 876.001 Real-time Quote.27.29%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.01% 1018.69 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
SILVER 0.15% 18.7567 Delayed Quote.-18.94%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. -0.57% 58.85 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.34% 45.33 Delayed Quote.41.33%
WTI 4.24% 96.891 Delayed Quote.23.36%
