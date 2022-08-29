CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 19,863.73

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.05 percent to 19,863.73

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp , up 12.7%, Energy Fuels Inc, up 10.3%, and Cameco Corp, higher by 9%.

* Lagging shares were TFI International Inc, down 6.3%, Filo Mining Corp, down 5.5%, and Capstone Copper Corp, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 86 issues rose and 151 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 11 new lows, with total volume of 152.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-west Lifeco Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Sun Life Financial Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.77 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector slipped 1.58 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.15%, or $3.87, to $96.93 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.9%, or $3.94, to $104.93 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 6.4% for the year.

